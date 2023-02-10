PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $30.31. PROS shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 59,955 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

PROS Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PROS by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.09.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

