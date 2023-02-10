PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PROS Stock Down 0.2 %

PRO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 279,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,410. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. PROS has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.12.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PROS

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

