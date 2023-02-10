Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.48 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $90.86 million and $2.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00022908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00220940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.86913174 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,495,340.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

