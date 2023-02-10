Prom Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Prom has a market cap of $88.62 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00022131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00222233 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.00729313 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,319,004.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

