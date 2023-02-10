Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 7,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Probe Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Probe Gold

(Get Rating)

Probe Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.