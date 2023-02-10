Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.06

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.06 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.52). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.52), with a volume of 13,639 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £15.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

