Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.70.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $50,712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier Dividend Announcement

PINC opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

