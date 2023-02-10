Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:PW opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.