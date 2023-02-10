PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 192.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $935,781.35 and $409.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00431205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004596 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,629 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

