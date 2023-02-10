Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POST. StockNews.com lowered Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.38.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 4.2 %

POST opened at $89.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31.

Insider Activity at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.