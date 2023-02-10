Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
POST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.38.
Post Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE POST opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Post
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.