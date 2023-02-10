Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.38.

NYSE POST opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

