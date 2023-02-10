Polymesh Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $96.31 million and $12.49 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18293995 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15,132,302.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

