PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $229,853.10 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 83.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00435607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.97 or 0.28855432 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00442205 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.