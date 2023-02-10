Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PAA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $406,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

