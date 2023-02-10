Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.6 %

PAA opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

