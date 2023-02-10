Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 212,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,880. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70.
Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $163,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
