Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 212,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,880. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $163,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

