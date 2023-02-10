Piper Jaffray Companies Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $163.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

