Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

PINS opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

