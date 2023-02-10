Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,743,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 510,308 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

