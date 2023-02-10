Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,237. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.