Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.21. 3,381,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,745. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $269.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.