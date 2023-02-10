Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

PEP traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.82. 2,433,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,668. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

