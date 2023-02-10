Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 797,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,327. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

