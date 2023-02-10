Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.45. 1,006,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

