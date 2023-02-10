Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.10. 7,540,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.