Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. 4,041,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,013. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

