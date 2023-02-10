Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance
Shares of PPC stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
