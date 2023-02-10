Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 232,676 Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,676 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Embark Technology worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embark Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Embark Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 396,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBK opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Embark Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts forecast that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

