Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,020 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Doximity were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.