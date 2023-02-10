Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $64,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

