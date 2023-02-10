Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $60,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LEN opened at $100.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

