Pi Financial Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.15

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$307,294.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,704 shares in the company, valued at C$341,765.28.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.