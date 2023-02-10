Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,423 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.78% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 83,875 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SWTX stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 9,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,346. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

