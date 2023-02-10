Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 10,900 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,466,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. ICL Group comprises about 2.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of ICL Group worth $94,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 50,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.