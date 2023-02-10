Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201,291 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 3.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $162,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 373,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 584,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171,724. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

