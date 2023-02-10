Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $39.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 870,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $39,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 114,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 191,701 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 15,167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,804 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.45.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

