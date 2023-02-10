Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

MGIC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $818.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

