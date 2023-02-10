Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,589 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.44% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $57,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

SEDG traded down $4.97 on Friday, reaching $290.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,675. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

