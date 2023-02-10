Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,819 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kamada were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,768. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

