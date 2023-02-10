Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $71,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,700 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,680,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

KRE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,914. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

