Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 665 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 665 ($7.99) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec raised Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Peel Hunt raised Phoenix Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.17) to GBX 720 ($8.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.47) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $722.14.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.