Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 4.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 400,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,978. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.