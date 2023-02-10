Philcoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $105,377.26 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

