Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Insider Activity

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570,729 shares during the period. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 382,818 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Stories

