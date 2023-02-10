Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

