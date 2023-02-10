Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,649,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 468,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

