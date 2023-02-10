Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,649,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 468,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
