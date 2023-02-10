Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd cut its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,052 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 964.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWP shares. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

PWP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,250. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $948.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.22%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

