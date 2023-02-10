Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,171. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

