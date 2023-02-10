Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.69 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,095. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

