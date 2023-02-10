Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.69 EPS.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,095. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.