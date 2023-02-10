PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $39.72

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.72, but opened at $40.65. PBF Energy shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 230,438 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
